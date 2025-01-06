The price of exclusion: how affordability disparately impacts Pakistani women’s digital access

Some recent interactions with women entrepreneurs from underserved areas of Pakistan underscored the profound impact of digital access and literacy on their financial independence and overall well-being. Their stories of success and determination reinforced my belief in technology’s ability to transform lives and uplift underserved segments of the population.

While these experiences highlight the importance of women’s digital and financial empowerment, they also reveal concerning barriers that continue to limit Pakistani women’s access to digital resources, and thus, economic participation.

With Pakistani women 38 percent less likely to own a mobile phone or access the internet than men, they are excluded from opportunities at the outset, perpetuating socio-economic imbalances. While progress has been made—the gender gap in mobile ownership and mobile internet use was 45 percent and 63 percent, respectively, in 2018—it needs a stronger push.

Organisations like Jazz, with gender-intentional initiatives, are working to address barriers such as digital literacy and social norms. We’ve launched affordable 4G handsets like the Digit 4G, provided free smartphones to women lenders through Mobilink Microfinance Bank, and actively advocated for handset financing. Yet, the real potential for impact lies in government intervention.

Despite ambitious digitalisation targets and the Digital Pakistan vision, little progress has been made in Pakistan in easing digital access. Instead, we see counterproductive measures, such as the imposition of 18 percent and 25 percent GSTs on handsets in the latest finance bill, and persistently high telecom taxes, including 15 percent withholding tax and 19.5 percent GST, which remain unaddressed.

We must acknowledge that technology is no longer a luxury but a utility, and a core necessity. Developing accessible, user-friendly solutions for women across all demographics is vital to national progress in this digital age. Affordability, however, remains a critical hurdle—one the government must prioritise.

The most significant impact will come from the government implementing concrete measures to make digital tools and services more affordable. While individuals and organisations can drive grassroots efforts to address social norms, only policy-level interventions—such as reducing taxes on handsets, lowering telecom taxes, and introducing handset financing programmes—can make digital access truly affordable for the millions of women still left behind.

Sarwat Salahuddin Khan

The writer serves as the Chief Ethics & Diversity Officer at Jazz and also holds the position of VEON Group Head of Investigations.