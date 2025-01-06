Monday, January 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Two policemen killed, five injured in Sukkur police van accident

Our Staff Reporter
January 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  An accident involving a police mobile van claimed the lives of two policemen and left five others severely injured in the Thana Abad area of Sukkur on Sunday. According to a private news channel and police, the police van lost control and crashed into a tree. CIA In-charge Ayaz Khuhro said that the incident occurred on Jaffarabad Link Road during a chase of a suspicious vehicle. The deceased officers have been identified as Ashfaq Sheikh and Aamir Sheikh. Police confirmed that the driver and other injured individuals were rushed to Rangers Hospital for medical treatment.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1736050620.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025