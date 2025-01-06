UAE desires to expand coop with Pakistan in multiple sectors

Leading high-level delegation, PM Shehbaz meets UAE president in Rahim Yar Khan. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed emphasizes UAE’s interest in collaborating with Pakistan in mining, mineral resources and agriculture. Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to move world community to secure Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

RAHIM YAR KHAN, ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates in RAHIM YAR KHAN and discussed matters of mutual and bilateral interest.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Federal Ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Attaullah Tarar accompanied the prime minister during this high-level meeting.

The UAE President personally welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation upon their arrival at Chandna Airport. The delegation was then flown via a special helicopter to the royal palace, where an extensive discussion took place between the two leaders.

During the meeting, both the leaders expressed their mutual commitment to deepening economic, political, and cultural ties. They discussed various critical areas, including economic cooperation, regional stability, climate change, and enhancing mutual interests at the global level.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the UAE’s significant contribution to Pakistan’s development and reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to fostering partnerships in renewable energy, technology, infrastructure, trade, and professional skill development for youth.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed emphasized the UAE’s interest in collaborating with Pakistan in key sectors such as mining, mineral resources, and agriculture. He commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s proactive leadership in stabilizing Pakistan’s economy and highlighted the growing opportunities for bilateral investment and cooperation.

The visiting President reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its longstanding partnership with Pakistan, focusing on people-to-people connections and shared prosperity. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his gratitude for the UAE’s unwavering support, particularly in economic matters during challenging times. Both the leaders reiterated their determination to work collaboratively on mutual priorities to promote peace and development in the region.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to enhance cooperation in priority sectors to secure a prosperous future for both nations.

It is worth noting that UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed had arrived in Rahim Yar Khan’s Cholistan region five days ago with a high-level delegation.

In a post on X, the prime minister later said, “Delighted to meet with my dear brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE, today in Rahimyar Khan. Reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to further strengthen Pak-UAE cooperation and elevate our ties to a mutually beneficial strategic partnership. Matters of mutual interest including investments in Pakistan were discussed with a resolve to move forward together.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the country’s resolve to continue extending its full moral, political, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people for their realisation of their right to self-determination.

In a statement released by the Prime Minister Office (PMO), the prime minister recounted that January 5th was annually observed as the Right to Self-Determination Day since the United Nations (UN) in 1949 “adopted the historic resolution that guarantees a free and fair plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir, to enable the Kashmiri people to realise their inalienable right to self-determination”.

He stressed that the right to self-determination was a core principle in the UN Charter, with the UN General Assembly (UNGA) adopting a resolution to advocate for the legal right to self-determination every year.

“Regrettably, the Kashmiri people have not been able to exercise this inalienable right for over seven decades,” the statement read.

“It is time for the international community, including the United Nations, to live up to their promises and take meaningful measures, enabling the people of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination,” he said

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LOC) and around the world observed the Right to Self-Determination Day on January 5, renewing their pledge to continue their struggle for freedom from Indian rule.

Rallies and seminars were held in various parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, and Rawalakot, to mark the day, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpur.

Speakers at these events called upon the United Nations (UN) to implement its resolutions on Kashmir, particularly the one passed on January 5, 1949, which grants Kashmiris the right to self-determination through a free and fair plebiscite.

The participants of the rallies and seminars vehemently condemned India’s human rights abuses in Indian-occupied Kashmir and demanded an end to the oppression.

They also expressed solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan and chanted slogans in support of the country.