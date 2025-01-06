Urgent action needed to preserve Pakistan’s hand-woven carpet industry, PCMEA urges govt

LAHORE - The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has raised serious concerns over the challenges faced by the hand-woven carpet industry, urging the government to take immediate steps to resolve export-related hurdles. In a joint statement, PCMEA Chairman Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman and Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed highlighted that no programme or initiative can succeed unless export barriers are addressed with genuine commitment.

They pointed out that longstanding issues at the Torkham Border have severely impacted the industry, which was once a major source of foreign exchange for Pakistan. “The delays and disruptions at the border have made it increasingly difficult to import partially processed raw materials from Afghanistan,” they explained. They emphasised that quality and timely delivery of export orders are essential for maintaining the credibility of exporters in global markets.

The leaders noted that the hand-woven carpet industry operates without relying on government energy resources and remains a vital source of employment, particularly for workers in rural areas. “This industry plays a crucial role in preventing urban migration by providing millions of people with jobs at their doorstep,” they stated, adding that the Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association and the Carpet Training Institute continue to work tirelessly to sustain this traditional craft despite tough conditions.

Calling hand-woven carpets a distinctive global identity for Pakistan, they expressed the deep emotional connection that artisans and stakeholders have with the industry, which has thrived for decades. However, they warned that without immediate intervention, this sector could face irreversible decline.

The PCMEA also highlighted a recent meeting with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, where they discussed key issues, including complications at the Torkham Border and certain State Bank circulars affecting the sector.

The association appealed to the government to address these matters urgently to ensure the industry’s survival and protect the livelihoods of millions.

They expressed optimism about the “Uraan Pakistan” programme, stating that it has the potential to alleviate the challenges faced by export-oriented sectors. However, they urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to personally oversee the programme’s implementation and conduct regular consultations with stakeholders across all export industries.

“Export promotion is vital for the country’s economic growth, and sustainable progress can only be achieved if the concerns of the export sector are resolved on a priority basis,” they concluded.