Uzbekistan to launch direct flights to Karachi in 2025

Uzbekistan has announced plans to commence a direct flight operation between Uzbekistan and Karachi in 2025. The announcement was made by Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev, during his visit to Karachi, where he addressed the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), and local business leaders.

The ambassador emphasized that the direct flights would be a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties and promoting regional connectivity. He highlighted the longstanding cultural and religious affinities shared by the two nations and stressed the importance of expanding economic cooperation.

Ambassador Tukhtaev also mentioned Uzbekistan's implementation of a soft visa regime for Pakistani citizens in September 2023, facilitating travel for both business and tourism. He noted that trade between the two countries has tripled in the past five years, rising from $122 million in 2019 to $387 million in 2023, with significant potential for further growth in sectors like textiles, pharmaceuticals, leather, food processing, and agribusiness.

To further bolster trade ties, he announced a “Made in Uzbekistan” industrial exhibition in Karachi later this year, following the success of the “Made in Pakistan” exhibition held in Tashkent.