West Indies red ball squad returns to Pakistan after 18 years

The red ball squad arrived in Pakistan on Monday for the first time in to compete in a two-match Test series. The last time the two sides faced off in Pakistan was in 2006, during a three-match series that saw the hosts emerge victorious.

The first Test is set to begin on January 16 at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi. will be eager to start strong as they aim to secure their first Test series victory against Pakistan since 2000, which also marks their last series win in any format against Pakistan.

In their 18 Test encounters, Pakistan has won six matches, while the claimed five victories. Seven matches have ended in draws. Their most recent series in 2021 concluded in a tie, with each team winning one Test. Pakistan’s pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was the standout performer, taking 18 wickets across four innings, including a 10-wicket haul in the second Test to force a draw.

The upcoming series will conclude both teams' campaigns in the World Test Championship (WTC). Currently ranked eighth (Pakistan) and ninth (West Indies), neither team has a chance to qualify for the final. South Africa and Australia have already secured their spots and will face off at Lord’s from June 11 to 15.

This series will also mark the first time Shan Masood’s team takes on the , offering the skipper an opportunity to secure his second series win during his eventful tenure. Before the Test series, the Pakistan Shaheens will play a three-day practice match against the visitors to prepare for the contest.

Squad

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican.

Pakistan Shaheens Squad

Imam-ul-Haq (captain), Ahmed Bashir, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Zaryab, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Kashif Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rameez Jr., Mohammad Suleman, Musa Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rohail Nazir, Saad Khan.

Pakistan’s senior squad for the Test series is yet to be announced.