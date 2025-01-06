Monday, January 06, 2025
Woman killed, 10 injured in road accident

Our Staff Reporter
January 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  A woman was killed while 10 passengers sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in Jaranwala Saddar police limits.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a speeding dumper truck collided with a rickshaw near Chak No.534-GB on the Lahore Road due to heavy fog. As a result, 20-year-old girl Mafia Razaq of Jaranwala received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted 10 injured people to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala after providing them first aid.  They included Mashghool Azhar (18), Sabir Aurangzaib (35), Imran Nazar (35), Haseeb Gulzar (14), Rehana Aslam (30), Ali Raza (10), Nasreen Noor (50), Maryam Amanat (60), Ali Haidar (22) and Asad Liaqat (22).

The police took the body into custody and an investigation is ongoing, he added.

DACOIT KILLED IN POLICE ENCOUNTER

A dacoit was killed while his four accomplices managed to escape after a police encounter in Sahianwala police limits.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that five bandits were on a looting spree near Ransiwal village late Saturday night when the police was informed about it. A police team, headed by the SHO Sahianwala, rushed to the spot and ordered the outlaws to surrender but they opened firing at them by taking shelter in nearby bushes.

The police also returned fire in self-defence and the encounter continued for an hour during which one of the criminals received serious injuries in firing by his own accomplices and fell down on the ground whereas other four outlaws managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

The police immediately called Rescue 1122 for treatment and shifting of the injured outlaw to hospital but the rescue team pronounced him dead.

The killed dacoit was identified as Sana Ullah of Chak No.43-JB Chak Jhumra and he was wanted in a number of robbery and other cases. A special police team was constituted to arrest the accused, the spokesman added.

Our Staff Reporter

