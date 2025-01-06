Work begins on 80 schemes of Lahore Development Project

LAHORE - Work has been started on 80 out of 115 schemes worth Rs59 billion of the Lahore Development Project (LDP). Out of the six zones, Data Zone and Nishtar Zone are at the top in starting work. Furthermore, work has been started on 967 dilapidated streets of Data Ganj Bakhsh Zone at a cost of Rs3.7 billion. LDP document reveals that the work will be completed by 23 contractor firms in Data Ganj Bakhsh Zone. Work has also been started on 2397 streets of Nishtar Zone at a huge cost of Rs.12 billion. Likewise, work has started for 40 schemes of Nishtar Zone, while these development works have been started through digitalized e-tendering.

According to the document, upgradation of tuff tiles, PCC, drainage, sewage system, water supply and street light schemes have also been started on 29 schemes of Ravi Zone. Similarly, work has started on 13 schemes in Shalamar Zone at a cost of Rs2.21 billion, while Rs746.4 million have been allocated for five schemes in Gulberg zone, and Rs.845.5 million for four schemes in Samanabad Zone.