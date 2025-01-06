Work begins on Rs59b worth 80 LDP schemes

LAHORE - Work has begun on 80 out of 115 schemes, worth Rs. 59 billion, under the Lahore Development Project (LDP).

Among the six zones, Data Zone and Nishtar Zone are leading in terms of starting work. Furthermore, work has commenced on 967 dilapidated streets in the Data Ganj Bakhsh Zone at a cost of Rs3.7 billion.

LDP documents reveal that the work will be completed by 23 contractor firms in the Data Ganj Bakhsh Zone. Additionally, work has started on 2,397 streets in the Nishtar Zone, with a significant investment of Rs12 billion.

Likewise, work has begun on 40 schemes in the Nishtar Zone, and these development works are being carried out through digitalized e-tendering.

According to the document, the upgradation of tuff tiles, PCC, drainage, sewage systems, water supply, and street lighting schemes have also started on 29 schemes in the Ravi Zone.

Similarly, work has begun on 13 schemes in the Shalamar Zone at a cost of Rs2.21 billion, while Rs746.4 million have been allocated for five schemes in the Gulberg Zone, and Rs845.5 million for four schemes in the Samanabad Zone.