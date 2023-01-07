1.7m irrelevant calls on 15 helpline in June

LAHORE - Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released the statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 from Punjab including Lahore for the month of June 2023 here on Wednesday. According to PSCA spokesman, the 15 Emergency Helpline received 2,865,198 calls, out of which 1,748,278 calls were considered irrelevant and 229,426 calls with genuine con­cerns, and the Dispatch Control Center generated cases for fur­ther action. 47,258 of the calls received sought information, con­sultancy, and 10,577 calls for traf­fic management & city traffic po­lice help. The PSCA lost and found center also set its mark high this month there by contributing to the recovery of 83 motorbikes, five vehicles and eight person through it. SP Raza Tanveer said, PSCA is determined to extend its services and cooperation with law enforcement agencies, and all others in need, whenever re­quired. Citizens are requested to contact the 15 helpline in case of any emergency.