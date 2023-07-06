3 soldiers embrace martyrdom in North Waziristan suicide blast

ISLAMABAD - The 24th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, was observed on Wednesday. Commander Peshawer Corps along with Inspector General Frontier Corps (North) and Commander Force Command Northern Areas laid floral wreath at Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed’s mausoleum in his native town Swabi (KP).
On the occasion, a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour.
People from different walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of martyrs attended the wreath-laying ceremony, according to the ISPR.
Meanwhile, three Pak Army soldiers embraced martyrdom as a suicide bomber exploded himself in Miran Shah area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa province, said the media wing of the military. It said that on July 5, a vehicle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District. “Resultantly, Naib Subedar Sahib Khan (age 41 years, resident of Mianwali), Naik Muhammad Ibrahim (age 40 years, resident of Dera Ismail Khan) and Sepoy Jehangir Khan (age 24 years, resident of Mardan) embraced shahadat, while, three innocent civilians got critically injured,” said the ISPR.
The military is of the view that the suicide bomber was planning to target the security forces post, however, timely interception by on-duty soldiers prevented a major catastrophe. It said the security forces of the country are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of the brave soldiers further strengthen their resolve.