3 soldiers embrace martyrdom in North Waziristan suicide blast

ISLAMABAD - The 24th martyrdom an­niversary of Captain Kar­nal Sher Khan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, was ob­served on Wednesday. Commander Peshaw­er Corps along with In­spector General Frontier Corps (North) and Com­mander Force Command Northern Areas laid flo­ral wreath at Captain Kar­nal Sher Khan Shaheed’s mausoleum in his native town Swabi (KP).

On the occasion, a smart­ly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Army present­ed guard of honour.

People from different walks of life, civil and mil­itary officials and relatives of martyrs attended the wreath-laying ceremony, according to the ISPR.

Meanwhile, three Pak Army soldiers embraced martyrdom as a suicide bomber exploded himself in Miran Shah area of Khy­ber-Pakhtunkhawa prov­ince, said the media wing of the military. It said that on July 5, a vehicle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself in general area Mi­ran Shah, North Waziristan District. “Resultantly, Naib Subedar Sahib Khan (age 41 years, resident of Mian­wali), Naik Muhammad Ibrahim (age 40 years, res­ident of Dera Ismail Khan) and Sepoy Jehangir Khan (age 24 years, resident of Mardan) embraced shaha­dat, while, three innocent civilians got critically in­jured,” said the ISPR.

The military is of the view that the suicide bomber was planning to target the security forces post, however, timely in­terception by on-duty sol­diers prevented a major catastrophe. It said the se­curity forces of the country are determined to elimi­nate the menace of terror­ism and such sacrifices of the brave soldiers further strengthen their resolve.