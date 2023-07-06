4 killed, 15 injured as heavy rain continues to lash Lahore for second day

At least four people were killed and 15 others were injured in two separate incidents of roof and wall collapses in Lahore as heavy rainfall continued to last the city for a second day.

According to a statement released by Rescue 1122, four people were killed when the roof of a house, near the Bandianwala bridge in the city’s Amar Sidhu area, collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

Another child, aged 10, was injured and shifted to the Lahore General Hospital.

In a separate incident, 14 others were injured as a wall of the Government Mozang Teaching Hospital, adjoining a neighbouring building, collapsed.

According to the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Monsoon Control Room, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded at the Nishtar Town director office at 65mm, followed by the Johar Town SDO office at 57mm and Lakshmi Chowk at 38mm.

Meanwhile, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that today “everything was under control”.

On Wednesday, streets and low-lying areas of Lahore were submerged as incessant showers broke a 30-year-old record when the city received over 290mm of rain within a span of 10 hours, resulting in the death of at least seven people.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif immediately directed the Punjab Chief Minister to immediately activate rescue teams to cope with the situation arising out of heavy rains in the province.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s office, the Prime Minister stressed ensuring coordination amongst the district administration, rescue 1122, PDMA and other relevant departments.

He directed that all necessary steps be taken for safety of live and property of the people.

Shehbaz Sharif said if the need arises, the National Disaster Management Authority and federal departments will also extend full support to Punjab government.

The Prime Minister said necessary steps should be taken for cautioning the people, alternative traffic arrangements and drainage of water.