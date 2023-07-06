Abducted boy recovered

ISLAMABAD - A team of investigators of police station Industrial Area has recovered an abducted boy and arrested the kidnapper, a Police Public Relation Officer said on Wednesday.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. In this regard, the Industrial Area police team received a call from citizen on “Pucar-15” helpline that his son namely Fahad Faisal was abducted. Upon receiving the information the police team immediately registered case.

The police team under the supervision of DPO Industrial Area used technical and human resources and succeeded in recovering the abducted boy Fahad Faisal and arrested a woman namely Anam Bibi.

The parents appreciated the police team’s efforts and thanked the Islamabad capital police for immediate action.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan appreciated the performance of the police team and further directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis. No laxity will be tolerated in official duties, he maintained.