Thursday, July 06, 2023
AC seals coal mine in Dara

APP
July 06, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Assistant Commissioner Dara Amir Nawaz visited three coal mines in Old Bazi Khel, specifically the Zahid and Fazal Ahmad lease areas, on Wednesday. During the visits, Mine No-19 in the Zahid lease area was sealed due to its construction over a rainwater channel without proper water drainage arrangements.

However, the safety measures, labour facilities, first aid provisions, and accommodation arrangements were found to be satisfactory.

Additionally, the Assistant Commissioner inspected the staff attendance register, OPD, and medicine stock at Civil Hospital Dara and Civil Dispensary Zargun Khel.

