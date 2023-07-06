Adele speaks out against audiences throwing objects on stage

LAS VEGAS - Bracelets, phones and sweets - they’re just some of the items that have been thrown at artists on stage recently. Now Adele is the latest to speak out about the trend, joking with a Las Vegas audience she would “kill” anyone who tried to chuck something at her. In a widely shared clip, where the musician is holding a T-shirt gun, she told the crowd people have forgotten “show etiquette”. “Dare you to throw something at me,” she said in a sweary joke. Adele is known for throwing shirts into the crowd during her Vegas residency, but her comments are in response to string of incidents where fans have hurled things on stage. Last month popstar Bebe Rexha was injured and taken to hospital after being hit by a phone while performing. And Lil Nas X seemed amused when a sex toy landed on stage while he was performing in Sweden on Saturday. Harry Styles was hit in the eye with a sweet at a gig in November and more recently Pink looked uncomfortable when a bag of human ashes was thrown on stage. Ava Max has also been slapped on stage and someone threw a bracelet at country singer Kelsea Ballerini in June.

Charlie Puth has also asked people to stop, writing on Twitter that “the trend... must come to an end” and that it’s “disrespectful and very dangerous”.So why are fans doing it?

Dr Lucy Bennett is a lecturer at Cardiff University who looks into the relationship between fans and their favourite singers.

She says people’s attitudes may have changed since the Covid pandemic “where we couldn’t be physically present at concerts”.

And Dr Bennett thinks some people are doing it because it’s harder to be seen by artists on social media.

“If you’re in the same physical space as them, and you’re throwing something, then you’re going to get noticed,” she says.