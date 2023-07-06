Ahsan to visit China from 8th

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal is set to embark on a four-day official visit to China from July 8 to attend special commemorative 12th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting to be held on July 11 to mark the 10-year celebrations of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative, Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday reviewed progress over the special 12th JCC to be held on July 11. The meeting was attended by the Secretary Ministry of Planning & Development Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Chief Economist of Pakistan, who is also Executive Director of the CPEC, Dr Nadeem Javaid and representatives from all the relevant ministries and divisions were also present.

The meeting was told that CPEC enters a significant milestone as it celebrates a decade of remarkable achievements in fostering economic growth, infrastructure development, and regional connectivity. Under the 10-year celebrations, several events are being conducted by the CPEC Secretariat in collaboration with the Planning Ministry which include international conference, academic sessions, cultural shows and others across the country. The upcoming visit of the planning minister will underscore the importance of Pakistan and China’s relationship and their commitment to further strengthening their strategic partnership. During the visit, the planning minister will hold meetings with key Chinese officials. It is noted that since the government came into power in April last year, CPEC has been revived which remained halted by the previous govt. Several projects of power, infrastructure, water and others have been completed in Gwadar which are ready for the ground breaking.

While chairing the meeting to review progress over the special 12th JCC, the planning minister directed the relevant stakeholders to finalize the arrangements of the event. The minister also asked the relevant ministries to share their pending issues so that it can be taken up with Chinese authorities during the visit. The 12th JCC is a special event aimed to commemorate the decade of CPEC celebrations, said the planning minister, while appreciating the contribution of Chinese officials, workers to execute the CPEC during this whole journey which started from 2013 and still continues.