Amir Mir inspects water drainage, cleanliness operation in city

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Information, Cul­ture and Local Government Amir Mir conducted an extensive visit to various areas of the provincial metropolis on Wednesday to closely monitor the clean­liness arrangements, water drainage, and restoration of the sewerage system in response to the ongoing heavy rainfall in the city. During the visit, the minister issued instructions to the local govern­ment staff, who were diligently working on the bustling streets of the city, to en­sure the swift drainage of rainwater and the restoration of the sewage system. He emphasized that Lahore has witnessed the highest amount of rainfall during the first week of July in recent years. The re­corded rainfall was initially estimated to be 285 mm on Wednesday, which later increased to 291 mm. Despite the chal­lenging weather conditions, the local government department’s staff remained resolute and actively engaged throughout the day. Specific directives were issued to the line departments to ensure the timely drainage of water and the restoration of normal traffic flow on busy roads, to facil­itate commuters. The implementation of effective drainage measures, utilizing ap­propriate machinery, was emphasized to control the accumulation of rainwater and enable the smooth movement of citizens in low-lying areas while maintaining their daily routines. Provincial Minister Amir Mir also acknowledged the diligent ef­forts of all line departments in performing their duties during the rainy season in La­hore. He assured that every available re­source and manpower would be utilized to ensure the comfort and convenience of the citizens. Furthermore, he expressed appreciation for the unwavering dedica­tion of the municipal staff in expediting the drainage process and urged them to continue their efforts.

TWO RESCUERS MARTYRED IN ROAD MISHAP

Two Rescuers of the Punjab Emergency Service Department were martyred in a tragic road traffic accident that occurred near Kot Mithan in Rajanpur. The ac­cident occurred when the ambulance, which had been transporting a criti­cally ill patient from Rajanpur to Sheikh Zaid Hospital, RY Khan, collided with an over-speeding truck on its way back. Un­fortunately, the collision resulted in the deaths of the rescue driver, Muhammad Asif, and his companion rescuer, Yousuf Bukhari. Both rescuers sustained serious injuries and despite efforts to save them, they succumbed to their injuries. Accord­ing to the Spokesperson of Rescue 1122 Punjab, the local Rescue 1122 team im­mediately responded to the scene of the accident after receiving a call. They ex­tricated the bodies of the two martyred rescuers from the wreckage. The bodies were then transported to DHQ Rajanpur for the morgue. The Local Police took the truck into its custody and started legal action. Dr. Rizwan Naseer, the Secretary of the Emergency Services Department, expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the tragic deaths of the two rescuers in this unfortunate traffic crash. Dr. Nas­eer also sought the incident report from the Provincial Monitoring Officer.