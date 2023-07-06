Thursday, July 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Asif Ali Zardari arrives in Naudero

Asif Ali Zardari arrives in Naudero
Agencies
July 06, 2023
National, Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

LARKANA  -  Former President and Co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Naudero (Larkana) Tando Allahyar on Wednesday evening. Asif Ali Zardari was warmly received at Naudero Helipad by the Senior leaders of PPP and others. He will hold important meetings with party leaders in Bhutto House Naudero, during his stay.

The Co-Chairman of the PPP will also meet with the party leaders and consult regarding the prepa­rations for the forthcoming general elections.

The possibility of a meeting of local body repre­sentatives with Asif Ali Zardari. On the arrival of Asif Ali Zardari, security arrangements were made very strict in Naudero.

Police arrest 3 suspects with weapons

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1688617250.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023