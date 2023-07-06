Asif Ali Zardari arrives in Naudero

LARKANA - Former President and Co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Naudero (Larkana) Tando Allahyar on Wednesday evening. Asif Ali Zardari was warmly received at Naudero Helipad by the Senior leaders of PPP and others. He will hold important meetings with party leaders in Bhutto House Naudero, during his stay.

The Co-Chairman of the PPP will also meet with the party leaders and consult regarding the prepa­rations for the forthcoming general elections.

The possibility of a meeting of local body repre­sentatives with Asif Ali Zardari. On the arrival of Asif Ali Zardari, security arrangements were made very strict in Naudero.