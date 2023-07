Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Awn Chaudhry on Thursday moved the Supreme Court to ban the activities of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Awn Chaudhry filed the petition in his personal capacity. He prayed in the plea that the activities of the PTI were against the laws of the country as the leadership incited attacks on national institutions and memorials of martyrs.

The application sought a ban on the PTI activities, terming them against the state and national institutions.