I wanted to take a moment to write to you about Babar Azam, who has become a true star in the world of cricket. As you know, Babar Azam is a talented athlete who has been making waves in the cricket world for several years now. He is a true inspiration to many young players, and his success is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and passion for the sport.

Babar Azam has been a key player for Pakistan cricket, and his contributions to the team have been invaluable. He is a skilled batsman and has helped lead the team to many victories over the years. His talent and hard work have earned him a reputation as one of the best players in the world, and he has been recognised for his achievements with numerous awards and accolades.

But Babar Azam is more than just a talented athlete. He is also a role model for young people in Pakistan and around the world. His dedication to the sport, his commitment to the team, and his positive attitude are qualities that we should all strive to emulate.

Babar Azam is a true hero, and his success is an inspiration to us all. I am proud to be a fan of his, and I look forward to seeing what he will accomplish in the years to come.

FATIMA JAHANGIR,

Rawalpindi.