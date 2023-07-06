Balloting for tehsil by-polls in KP on August 6

Peshawar - Election Commission has released schedule for by-elections on the vacant seats of tehsil chairmen in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as August 6 has been fixed as the date for the balloting.

Provincial Election Commissioner’s spokesman Sohail Ahmed said that on the vacant seats of chairmen for Tehsil Council Havelian, Abbottabad and Mathra (Peshawar), a public notice would be issued on July 7 while candidates would begin submitting their nomination papers from July 10.

On July 13, the list of candidates would be made public. The papers will be scrutinised from July 14 to July 16. Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers may be lodged from July 17 to 18, with decisions expected on July 20. The updated list of candidates will be announced on the 21st. The Election’s code bars transfers of government employees as well as the visits by dignitaries, with the aim of preventing influence on the elections in the areas concerned. The results of the by-polls will be announced on August 8.