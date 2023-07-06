Thursday, July 06, 2023
Balochistan govt initiates multiple projects to boost livestock sector

Staff Reporter
July 06, 2023
QUETTA   -   The Balochistan government has initiated multiple projects in livestock sector including the establishment of meat processing units and modern slaughter houses aimed to boost sector in the province. According to an official, a veterinary institute has been proposed in Turbat at a cost of Rs750 million to promote vet­erinary education among the youth and create trained work force in the sector. The govern­ment has initiated the estab­lishment of research centre to put the livestock sector on modern lines for improving the living standards of local people. The government has chalked out a comprehensive plan to upgrade the Dairy and Livestock sectors to exploit their full potential and gener­ate economic activities across the province. The government has also allocated budget for veterinary medicines and pro­vision of vaccines. He said the government had also planned to establish new veterinary hospitals and dispensaries to ensure livestock’s better health and productivity. Mod­ern livestock equipment to ca­ter the needs of cattle owners and to boost the sector would also be provided, he said. The government had also started Sheep and Goat fattening pro­gramme in the province that would boost the sector and also attract people to invest in the sector, he said.

Staff Reporter

