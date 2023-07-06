Ban yields positive results as imports decline by $24.5b in last FY: Govt

ISLAMABAD-The ministry of commerce on Wednesday stated that a ban on imports have yielded positive results as the country’s imports have decreased by $24.5 billion during the previous fiscal year.

The country’s imports have declined to $55.29 billion in the fiscal year 2022-23 from $80.136 billion in the preceding year, showing a massive decline of 31 percent. The reduction in imports is mainly due to the government’s decision to impose a ban on the imports to reduce pressure on the foreign exchange reserves, Secretary Commerce said while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce, which met under the chairmanship of Senator Zeeshan Khanzada.

While raising the issue of ban on imported items, Senator Abdul Qadir said that smuggling has increased with the ban on drugs, and inquired about the lifting of the ban. The secretary commerce remarked that the ministry of commerce has not imposed any ban on the imports and neither it has a mandate of the ministry, however the bans were imposed by the State Bank of Pakistan. The chairman Committee informed that SBP imposed a ban on luxurious commodities and prioritized imports for medical health and essential food items. The chairman Committee said that the ban has now been lifted and imports are open for all products.

The Senate Standing Committee on Commerce received a comprehensive briefing on the recent Barter Trade Mechanism with Afghanistan, Iran and Russia. Secretary, Ministry of Commerce said that trade with Afghanistan, Iran and Russia has been affected due to various sanctions, mainly related to banking/ financial transactions. He said that banks in Pakistan are reluctant to issue financial instruments for trade and the objective of barter trade is to promote trade by marginalizing the role of financial institutions and encouraging shifting of informal trade to formal trade channels.

He said that it is the initiative of the Ministry of Commerce and Customs and said that SRO 643 has notified the mechanism of barter trade. The secretary commerce said that the system of barter trade with these countries will be introduced on a limited scale, and also take TDAP on board to discuss barter trade with entrepreneurs. He said that the mechanism of taxes and duties will be the same and talks have started between Afghanistan and Pakistan Customs officials on the list of items from industries to include their items. The committee raised a question on barter trade with China to which the secretary replied that there is no immediate barter trade with China. He said that we have no banking issue with China and no currency swipe issue as well. He said that the first priority for barter trade is Afghanistan, Iran and Russia and further said that most of the trade from China is through shipping.

The chairman Committee inquired about the countries with which Pakistan can initiate barter trade, and also emphasized that with barter trade countries financial transactions should not be introduced to complicate the trade process. The secretary committee said that if financial transactions are included in barter trade, there will be clearance issues. He said that to improve trade we are giving transit routes to many countries but not charging transit fee tax. The committee was briefed on the eligibility criteria for barter trade including state owned enterprises private entities, subject to conditions such as FBR’s active taxpayer list, has been subscribed to Pakistan Single Window System, and possesses a valid import and export contract registered by customs authorities in the customs computerized system (WeBOC). It was briefed that the export would be made to the extent of value of imported goods subject to the tolerance of 20 pc. And the Pakistani trader shall be responsible to net –off value of goods on quarterly basis i.e., within 90 days after issuance of authorization. List of various importable items from Afghanistan, Iran and Russia was tabled also and the list of exportable items from Pakistan was mentioned which mainly included edibles such as milk cream eggs, cereals meat fish, fruit vegetables rice and confectionaries. Salt and pharmaceutical products as well as essential oils, perfumes and cosmetics toiletries were included.

The Secretary Ministry of Commerce offered compliments to the chairman for creating positive vibes in Moscow regarding trade potential between Pakistan and Russia. Deputy Chairman Senate and member committee, Mirza Muhammad Afridi also attended the meeting. He floated the idea of mango export and mango diplomacy and stated that, during his visit to China he had discussed the idea of holding a three-day mango festival in Urumqi China to showcase Pakistani mango varieties. He further stated that, in this regard, a letter had been written to the Ministries of Commerce and Finance, for support and cooperation. The deputy chairman stressed that establishment of cold storage at the border was necessary to increase mango exports and lamented that last year, 54% of our mangoes’ yield was wasted due to lack of cold storages and also directed the DPP (Department of Plant Protection) to take measures in this regard. Deputy Chairman Senate said that mangoes should be exported by land route instead of air route, he said that mango diplomacy will advance by organizing the Mango Festival in Urumqi, China, and said that the Chairman Senate has also formed a committee on this through which mangoes are sent to heads of state under Mango Diplomacy by the Prime Minister. Earlier the committee showed severe reservation on the absence of the minister. The chairman Committee categorically said that the absence of the minister is a direct humiliation to the sanctity of this august forum. Briefing by TDAP was also deferred due to the absence of the CEO TDAP.