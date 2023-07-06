Being a writer, I often receive lots of messages from people about how to become a good writer. As I found it difficult to respond to everyone individually, I found it more appropriate to write for one of the newspapers. As far as the reason for my becoming a writer is concerned, I have adopted the ways that can also help you become a prolific writer if sincerely acted upon. Let’s discuss it.

Reading is a very important tool that helps lay the foundation for a beginner to become a writer. It banishes the barren horizon, widens the realm of intellectualism and rationality, and develops a sense of consciousness. Read books, columns, and other well-written pieces by famous writers in various genres and styles, and then analyse their texts and arguments. It can serve as a catalyst for developing your own arguments and ideas and provide you with the aptitude to challenge others’ counterarguments and differing opinions.

Writing is the second very important tool, along with reading, that helps you become a good writer. Write regularly about whatever you read. The more you write, the more you develop your writing expression, choice of ideas, and diverse style. Practise is the key to improving your writing skills. Allocate a dedicated time for writing on a daily basis. Choose any topic you want to write on, but it should be within your area of interest, so you will not get bored while writing.

Furthermore, research plays an important role in shaping your ideas, thoughts, and arguments in a productive and insightful way. Enhance your research abilities, for they are very essential to writing. Learn how to perform in-depth research to gather reliable data and support arguments for your task. Maintaining credibility also requires an accurate source citation.

To conclude, the article emphasises the need for various factors in becoming a good writer: dedication, efforts, practise, reading, and writing. It stresses the value of reading as a means of gaining awareness, broadening one’s intellectual and rational horizons, and developing arguments and ideas. It is also encouraged to write frequently in order to enhance literary expression in the lexicon, choice of ideas, and diversity of style.

USAMA MUGHAL,

Sindh.