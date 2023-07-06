Thursday, July 06, 2023
Bishop of Lahore condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

News Desk
July 06, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran has strongly de­nounced the desecration of holy Quran in Sweden. Ad­dressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said those desecrating divine books are terrorists. He said we share the sentiments of the Muslims over the despica­ble act. The Bishop of Lahore urged the Swedish govern­ment to take action against the elements behind the des­ecration of holy Quran. He stressed for interfaith harmo­ny to foil the designs of those who want to drive a wedge between the Muslims and the Christians.

News Desk

