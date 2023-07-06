Bishop of Lahore condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

ISLAMABAD - Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran has strongly denounced the desecration of holy Quran in Sweden. Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said those desecrating divine books are terrorists. He said we share the sentiments of the Muslims over the despicable act. The Bishop of Lahore urged the Swedish government to take action against the elements behind the desecration of holy Quran. He stressed for interfaith harmony to foil the designs of those who want to drive a wedge between the Muslims and the Christians.