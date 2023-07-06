BISP retailer escapes after embezzling Rs9m

MUZAFFARGARH - A retailer of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) escaped abroad allegedly after embezzling nine mil­lion rupees reserved for deserving women, police said.

The accused identified as Ghulab Shah got a thumb impression of the registered women by asking them to come for collecting the amount the other day. But previous night, he fled abroad with his family and recovered the money with pre-planned action, police said.

The women demanded that the higher authorities take notice of the matter and bring the accused back to their homeland.

An official of the police said it has registered FIR and initiated legal action after collecting the required evidence.

ONE DIES, THREE INJURED IN ROAD MISHAP

A man was killed and three others including a minor sustained injuries when their motorbike was hit by a tractor-trolley.

The police said that the deceased was identified as Ashiq Chandia, resi­dent of Khanpur Baga Sher.

Identification of the rest of the vic­tims is yet to be made by the police.

Rescuers shifted the body and in­jured to DHQ hospital. Sadr police station took the vehicle into custody while the driver escaped the scene.

SON ARRESTED FOR TORTURING FATHER

Muzaffargarh police arrested five accused including Muhammad Akram son of Haji Ahmad for torturing his aged father over a property dispute here on Wednesday.

According to the police, Haji Ah­mad registered a complaint that his son Muhammad Akram with his two sons, Muhammad Imran and Muham­mad Amir alongwith the accomplices, Imtaiz and Fiaz, sons of Ghulam Farid attacked him with batons and rods.

Resultantly, Muhammad Akram got severely injured and shifted to hospital. The police have arrested all accused; further investigation was underway.