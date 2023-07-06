Chinese company intends to establish state-of-the-art dairy farm in Punjab

LAHORE - As agriculture and livestock will remain among the targeted sectors during the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Royal Group of China intends to establish a state-of-the-art dairy farm in Punjab.

In this regard, a meeting between officials of Royal Group of China and Livestock and Dairy Department Punjab was held here on Tuesday, according to Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT)’s statement. The Secretary Livestock presided over the meeting aimed at establishing a cutting-edge dairy farm consisting of 500 animals in collaboration with Royal Group, reads the PBIT’s statement, adding that the Livestock and Dairy Development Department expressed its full support in facilitating the export of dairy products in compliance with international standards.

PBIT pledged to assist Royal Group in finding local partners for joint ventures, particularly in the production of value-added dairy products. PBIT is also committed to supporting the export of dairy and meat products to China. “These endeavors represent a significant stride towards creating opportunities to initiate exports to China,” according to the statement. According to Gwadar Pro, last year, a delegation of Royal Group comprising management and top scientists visited Pakistan to set up a buffalo embryo development facility in Lahore. As per the plan, the facility will use the highest quality of buffaloes and 50% of the production of embryos will be used to meet local requirements while the rest will be exported to China.

Besides Buffalo Embryos Laboratory Project, Royal Group also plans for Buffalo Milk Deep Processing (milk powder, cheese, fresh milk, etc.). If amaterialized, the project will not only enhance the quality of buffaloes in Pakistan but also create thousands of jobs for the locals.