Christian community protests against desecration of Quran

MARDAN - To express condemnation of the Swedish government’s endorsement of blasphemy and show solidarity with the Muslim community regarding the recent desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, the Christian community organized a protest rally on Wednesday.

Mushtaq Masih and other leaders from the Christian community led the rally, which saw a significant turnout of community members. The rally commenced at Sarhadi Church and concluded at Mall Road in Mardan. The participants carried placards and banners displaying slogans denouncing the Swedish government for its irresponsible support of individuals who promote anti-Islam and anti-Muslim sentiments. The Christian community in the Madran district strongly condemned the illegal and immoral act of desecrating the sacred Quran and voiced their opposition to the Swedish government. They emphasized the importance of respecting all divine religions, religious texts, prophets, and spiritual figures, stating that no one has the right to desecrate them.