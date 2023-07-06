CM Disqualified

Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan—PTI’s representative in Gilgit-Baltistan—has found himself to be disqualified after being exposed for obtaining a license from the GB Bar Council on the basis of a fake degree. As the opposition rejoiced at this decision and advocated for upholding democratic principles, PTI remained firm in its stance to defend the CM and support him through the appeal process. All things put aside, this is bound to stir up some unrest in the region as people and politicians maneuver through this ordeal.

According to reports, the degree submitted by Khurshid had not been verified by the University of London or the Higher Education Commission. Accordingly, it was determined to be fake and the CM was disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the constitution. The first obvious issue to address is the negligent attitude of authorities. There should be a strict procedure for verifying credentials, especially of those who are government officials who are supposed to embody civic responsibilities. The fact that there was no scrutiny of such kind should be a matter of shame. Politicians should not be able to scam the system, and any attempts to do so should be held responsible.

At the same time however, this disqualification seems to be a byproduct of rising political tensions in the face of the upcoming elections as well. Khurshid reportedly had a clear majority in GB and was expected to win elections had it not been for this curveball. Suddenly, he is out of the game, and a vote of no-confidence has been launched against the house speaker, Nazir Ahmed, while the PTI announced Khurshid’s replacement; Raja Azam Khan Amacha. What happens next is yet to be determined, but there is no doubt about the fact that this will create some complications that might not honour the people’s will, nor would it benefit the region.

What is abundantly clear is that PTI has no intention of letting this slide, while the opposition seems to be determined in its approach to weave out politicians it believes are defying the law. The future of the region has been put into question and is an issue that must be settled immediately. All relevant stakeholders must devise a strategy to address concerns of the people, and ensure that there is fair representation in the region.