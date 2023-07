QUETTA - The tribal elders of the Walizai tribe warned the closure of Loralai-Dera Ghazi Khan Road against what they called illegal encroachment of their ancestral land by the officials of the mines and mineral department. In a press conference held on Wednesday, they alleged that the officials of the mines and minerals department in the limits of tahsil Mekhtar, Tora police station, have illegally encroached 9,000 acres of mountain with the connivance of the district administration.