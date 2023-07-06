Cocaine found in White House sparks brief evacuation  

WASHINGTON - The US Secret Service is investigating after cocaine was found at the White House on Sunday night. The discovery in the West Wing, which contains the Oval Office and other working areas for presidential aides and staff, led to a brief evacuation. Secret Service agents found the suspicious powder in an area that is accessible to tour groups while doing a routine inspection. President Joe Biden and his family were at Camp David in Maryland at the time. A senior law enforcement official told the BBC’s US partner CBS News the substance was found in a storage facility routinely used by White House staff and guests to store mobile phones. The White House complex was closed as a precaution around 20:45 local time (00:45 GMT) on Sunday after it was discovered. A preliminary test later confirmed the substance was cocaine. The Secret Service will lead a full review of how it got into the White House, officials told CBS. They said cameras and entrance logs would be examined to determine who had access to the area where it was found. Cocaine is a Schedule II drug under the Controlled Substances Act, meaning it has a high potential for abuse, according to the US Drug Enforcement Administration.