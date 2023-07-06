Commissioner assures to resolve old dispute of Regi affectees

PESHAWAR - Commissioner of Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair, stated on Wednesday that the dispute over three zones of Regi Model Town has been unresolved for the past 33 years and will be promptly resolved.

Announcing his intention to visit the disputed zones of the area, the Commissioner expressed his plan to meet with the residents of Koki-Khel and the officials of the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to address this longstanding issue.

These statements were made during a significant meeting held to review the 33-year-old pending matter of land ownership in zones 1, 2, and 4 of Regi Model Town. The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioner of Khyber, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar, Additional Director General of Regi Model Town, PDA officials, and affected individuals from Regi Model Town. During the meeting, the Additional Director General, who is also responsible for Regi Model Town, provided a detailed briefing on the issues concerning the land ownership disputes in the town.

The affected individuals informed the Commissioner that they had purchased plots in Regi Model Town approximately 33 years ago. However, due to conflicts between the PDA and the Koki-Khel tribe, they have not yet received ownership of their plots. They requested the Commissioner to personally intervene and resolve this matter. In response, the Commissioner expressed his commitment to personally address this longstanding issue. He announced his plan to visit zones 1, 2, and 4 of the town in the following week. Furthermore, he pledged to hold meetings with representatives from Koki Khel and PDA officials to urgently resolve the matter.