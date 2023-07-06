COP28 President to visit Pakistan on Sherry Rehman’s invitation

ISLAMABAD - The incumbent government will wel­come the President of COP28 and UAE’s Minister of Industry and Ad­vanced Technology H.E. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, on July 6 as a distinguished state guest for a day-long official visit.

This is the outcome of an official invitation extended by Senator, Fed­eral Minister for Climate Change & Environmental Coordination Sherry Rehman aimed to share the coun­try’s progress on climate and envi­ronmental goals ahead of the COP28 conference in UAE, and build com­mon ground for the global stock-take ahead in the context of Pakistan’s ac­celerated climate stress, said a press release on Wednesday. Minister Al Jaber will call upon Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during the official visit. The meeting will fo­cus on Pakistan’s climate adaptation challenges, specifically its vulnerabil­ity to climate-induced disasters, and the need for enabling greater inter­national cooperation at the upcoming COP28 in UAE. Sherry Rehman will host H.E. Al Jaber and the accompany­ing delegation for a bilateral meeting at Ministry for Climate Change & En­vironmental Coordination, and bring attention to Pakistan’s programmes and initiatives to prevent environ­mental degradation and building re­silience through policy action.