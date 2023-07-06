DC visits city areas, reviews drainage of rainwater

LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haidar visited various parts of the provincial capital on Wednesday early morning after heavy rain spell and re­viewed the drainage operations in Waris road, The Mall, Qar­taba Chowk, Captain Mubeen Shaheed Underpass, Gulbarg, Makkah Colony and Ferozpur road. She said that WASA had made all 105 disposal stations and MCL 109 water pumps op­erational to ensure the speedy disposal of rainwater during the current Monsoon rains in the city. She said that citizens could also call Wasa helpline in case of any emergency or may tag on our social media page. She directed the officers con­cerned to remain present in the field, ensuring the prompt drainage of stagnant or rain­water from low lying areas and underpasses. She said the process of drainage of rain­water continued through suc­tion machines, excavators and de-watering sets. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioners also remained present in the field and monitored the process of drainage of rainwater in their jurisdiction.