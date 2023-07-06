Election for GB CM postponed

GILGIT - Chief Justice (CJ) Supreme Appel­late Court Gilgit-Baltistan Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan Wednesday postponed the election for Chief Min­ister Gilgit-Baltistan which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday. According to a press release issued by the spokesperson Supreme Ap­pellate Court, the CJ GB hear­ing of the case titled “Haji Shah Baig” postponed the election. The court also stat­ed that according to Gilg­it-Baltistan Assembly Rule (3) of Procedure and Conduct of Business, 2017, it was nec­essary to advertise the elec­tion schedule through televi­sion, newspapers, radio and gazette publications. In addi­tion, it is also necessary to no­tify the members by post. Ar­guing on behalf of Haji Shah Baig, advocate Amjad Hussain said that even if there was an election in emergency, it was necessary to issue an election schedule of 72 hours. After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court issued an or­der to postpone the elections for the chief minister and or­dered the Speaker GB Assem­bly to submit the new election schedule to the court by today.