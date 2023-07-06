European Commission launches annual Rule of Law Report

Brussel - The European Commission on Wednesday launched its fourth annual Rule of Law Report, taking the pulse of the rule of law situation in each member state.

While Rule of Law concerns remain in some EU member states, the report has become a key driver for change and positive reforms. In fact, 65% of last year’s recommendations have been, fully or partially, addressed.

This shows that important efforts are ongoing in member states to follow up on the previous year’s recommendations.

Given that reforms to improve the rule of law framework take time, this reflects a significant development over only one year. At the same time, systemic concerns remain in some member states.

The package includes a communication examining the situation in the EU as a whole and 27 country chapters looking at significant developments in every member state since July 2022.

The report includes an assessment of last year’s recommendations and provides again specific recommendations to member states.

The report covers four pillars: national justice systems, anti-corruption frameworks, media pluralism and other institutional checks-and balances.

Justice reforms have remained high on the political agenda over the last year, with many member states following up on the 2022 recommendations and implementing reforms agreed in the context of the RRF.

Many member states have further advanced with or finalised important reforms to strengthen judicial independence, such as legislative efforts to strengthen the independence and effectiveness of Councils of the Judiciary, improving judicial appointment procedures and the functioning of their highest courts or are preparing steps to strengthen the autonomy of prosecution services.

Member states also introduced measures aimed at improving efficiency and quality of justice, as well as facilitating access to justice. Member states further invested in their justice systems, although in some member states, remuneration of judges and prosecutors present a concern and led to challenges to recruit qualified judicial personnel. At the same time, structural concerns persist in a few member states as regards judicial independence.

Regarding the recommendations for 2023 on justice, they address such challenges as the need for safeguards in judicial appointment procedures, the composition of Councils of the Judiciary, the autonomy of the prosecution service or the need to provide adequate resources for the judiciary, including salaries of judges and prosecutors.

Corruption remains a serious concern for EU citizens and businesses alike. The 2023 Special Euro-barometer on Citizens’ Attitudes towards corruption in the EU shows, for example, that an increasing majority of citizens (70%) and businesses (65%), according to the Flash Euro-barometer on Businesses’ Attitudes towards corruption in the EU, believe that corruption is widespread in their country. Europeans are increasingly sceptical about national efforts to address corruption, with around 67% thinking that high-level corruption cases are not pursued sufficiently.

The findings in the report in relation to media freedom build on various sources, including the Media Pluralism Monitor (MPM 2023), the Council of Europe Platform to Promote the Protection of Journalism and Safety of Journalists and the Mapping Media Freedom Platform.

The Commission has again issued a number of recommendations which cover, among others, the transparent and fair allocation of state advertising, the independent governance of public service media and measures to improve the safety of journalists as well as the right of access to public documents.The Commission proposed in September 2022 the Media Freedom Act, now under negotiations, to set out safeguards at EU level to protect media pluralism and editorial independence.

Member states have continued to improve the quality of their legislative processes and to involve stakeholders in these processes – a trend noted in the previous Rule of Law Reports. Constitutional Courts continue to play a key role in the system of checks and balances and have also taken important decisions regarding the organisation of national justice systems.

National Human Rights institutions, ombudspersons and other independent authorities have seen their status further strengthened in some member states. In the majority of member states, there is an enabling and supportive environment for civil society and some of them are taking measures for further support.

However, there is still no formal framework for stakeholder consultation in some member states, or it is not sufficiently followed in practice, and civil society organisations and human rights defenders continue to face challenges such as funding issues and restrictions on their operating space. Concerns have been raised in various member states regarding the continued use of emergency powers.

The Report again includes information on member states’ implementation of judgments by the European Court of Human Rights. It also follows up further on the reactions of member states’ checks and balances to the use of spyware.

To address some of these challenges, the Commission has reiterated recommendations that remain partly or not addressed, and where relevant issued additional ones, relating for example to the effective involvement of stakeholders in the legislative process, the establishment and functioning of accredited National Human Rights Institutions and to ensure an open operating framework for civil society.

The Commission has invited the European Parliament and the Council to continue general and country-specific debates on the basis of this report, also using the recommendations to further examine concrete implementation.

It also called on national parliaments, civil society, and other key stakeholders and actors, to continue national dialogue on the rule of law, as well as at European level, with increased citizen’s engagement.

Finally, the Commission invited member states to effectively take up the challenges identified in the Report, as it stands ready to assist them in their efforts to continue the implementation of recommendations.

The annual Rule of Law Report is the result of close dialogue with national authorities and stakeholders, and covers all member states on the basis of the same objective and transparent methodology, while examining the same set of issues in each country. The qualitative assessment carried out by the Commission focuses on significant developments since the adoption of the third annual Rule of Law Report in July 2022, while remaining proportionate to developments.

The report is at the centre of the annual Rule of Law Cycle. This yearly cycle is preventive - it serves to promote the rule of law and aims to keep problems from emerging or deepening. It is separate from other elements in the EU’s Rule of Law Toolbox and complements but does not replace the Treaty-based mechanisms allowing the EU to respond to more serious rule of law related issues in member states. These tools include infringement proceedings and the procedure to protect the founding values of the Union under Article 7 of the Treaty on European Union.

The fourth edition of the report builds on the important step taken in last year’s report where specific recommendations for all member states had been included for the first time. The analysis also contains a qualitative assessment of the progress made by the Member States towards implementing the 2022 recommendations, taking into account the overall context in the member states. Depending on the progress made on the various subparts of each recommendation, the Commission concluded its assessment in each case using the following categories to track developments: no progress, some progress, significant progress and full implementation.