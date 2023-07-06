FIA arrests 5 Pakistanis for travel to Israel

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested five Pakistanis on charges of working in Israel in violation of different sections of the Passport Act 1974 and Emigration Ordinance 1979.
The FIA’s Mirpur Khas Crime Cell in Sindh arrested the individuals and registered five cases against eight suspects, all of whom were allegedly working in Tel Aviv as helpers or car washers, a spokesperson of the agency said.
Pakistan has always supported the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination and has given its moral and diplomatic support to Palestine. As part of its foreign policy, Islamabad doesn’t recognize Israel as a state and has banned its citizens from travel to Israel. To prohibit its citizens to travel to Israel, the green passport specifically mentions that the Pakistani passport is valid for travelling to all countries of the world except Israel.
According to the FIA spokesperson, the suspects had been staying in Tel Aviv for at least four to seven years. He added that the accused got entry into Israel through an Israeli agent after paying him around Rs 0.4 million each.
The accused have been identified as Noman Siddiqui, Kamil Anwar, Kamran Siddiqui, Muhammad Zeshan and Muhammad Anwar and all belonged to Mirpur Khas, Sindh
According to details, they had entered Israel through Jordan airport on a Schengen visa and had been travelling through Turkey, Kenya and Sri Lanka to reach Jordan. The spokesperson further said that the suspects used to send money to family members in Pakistan via Western Union and would also travel to Karachi from Jordan via Dubai. The cases against them were registered under various sections of the Passport Act 1974 and Emigration Ordinance 1979. The agency is conducting raids to arrest remaining three suspects and further investigation is under way, the spokesperson also said.