FIA arrests 5 Pakistanis for travel to Israel

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investiga­tion Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested five Pakistanis on charges of working in Israel in vi­olation of different sec­tions of the Passport Act 1974 and Emigration Ordinance 1979.

The FIA’s Mirpur Khas Crime Cell in Sindh ar­rested the individuals and registered five cas­es against eight sus­pects, all of whom were allegedly working in Tel Aviv as helpers or car washers, a spokesper­son of the agency said.

Pakistan has always supported the Palestin­ian people’s inalienable right to self-determina­tion and has given its moral and diplomatic support to Palestine. As part of its foreign poli­cy, Islamabad doesn’t recognize Israel as a state and has banned its citizens from travel to Israel. To prohibit its citizens to travel to Is­rael, the green passport specifically mentions that the Pakistani pass­port is valid for travel­ling to all countries of the world except Israel.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the suspects had been staying in Tel Aviv for at least four to seven years. He added that the accused got entry into Israel through an Israeli agent after pay­ing him around Rs 0.4 million each.

The accused have been identified as No­man Siddiqui, Kamil An­war, Kamran Siddiqui, Muhammad Zeshan and Muhammad Anwar and all belonged to Mirpur Khas, Sindh

According to details, they had entered Isra­el through Jordan air­port on a Schengen visa and had been travelling through Turkey, Kenya and Sri Lanka to reach Jordan. The spokesperson further said that the suspects used to send money to family members in Pakistan via Western Union and would also travel to Karachi from Jordan via Dubai. The cas­es against them were reg­istered under various sec­tions of the Passport Act 1974 and Emigration Ordi­nance 1979. The agency is conducting raids to arrest remaining three suspects and further investigation is under way, the spokesper­son also said.