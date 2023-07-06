Thursday, July 06, 2023
Finance Division issues notification for increasing pension

MUHAMMAD ASAD CHAUDHRY
July 06, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -   The Finance Division has issued a notification on Wednesday allowing an increase of 17.5 percent in pension to the retired employees of the federal government, which was promised in the budget.

The notification was issued by the regulation wing according to which the President has sectioned an increase at the rate of 17.5% of net pension with effect from July, 2023 to all civil pensioners of the federal government including civilians paid from Defence Estimates as well as retired Armed Forces Personnel and Civil Armed Forces Personnel.

The increase in pension will also be admissible to the pensioners who would retire on or after 01.07.2023.

The notification explains further that increase in pension sanctioned net pension means pension being drawn minus the medical allowance.

The increase will also be admissible on family pension granted under the Pension-cum-Gratuity Scheme, 1954, Liberalised Pension Rules, 1977, on pension Sanctioned under the Central Civil Services (Extra Ordinary Pension) Rules as well as on the Compassionate Allowance under CSR-353.

Meanwhile, if the gross pension sanctioned by the federal government is shared with any government, the amount of the increase in pension will be apportioned between the federal government and the other government concerned on proportionate basis.

However, the increase in pension sanctioned by the federal government will not be admissible on Special Additional Pension allowed in lieu of pre-retirement Orderly Allowance and monetised value of a driver or an orderly.

MUHAMMAD ASAD CHAUDHRY

