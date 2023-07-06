Thursday, July 06, 2023
First-ever digital library opened in merged areas

Our Staff Reporter
July 06, 2023
Peshawar  - A first-ever digital library was launched in the merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Taj Mohammad Afridi inaugurated it at a state-run high school in Jamrud subdivision of Khyber district.

The minister on the occasion said that there was an urgent need for innovation in the educational system in the tribal districts, including a better teaching environment, staffing, and other required facilities. Taj went on to say that in today’s world, no nation could advance without education and technology.

The occasion was attended by the deputy district education officer, teachers, parents of students and others, according to a handout issued here.

During the briefing, the caretaker provincial minister was informed that it was the first digital library in the history of the merged districts, and that it offered offline and online books, allowing instructors, students, and others to study different literature from the comfort of their own homes.

Our Staff Reporter

