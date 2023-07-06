Four PN rear admirals promoted as vice admirals

ISLAMABAD - Four rear admirals of Pakistan Navy have been promot­ed to the rank of Vice Admiral.

According to a press release is­sued by the Paki­stan Navy Wednes­day, Vice Admiral Abdul Samad was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1990. During his illustrious career, the Flag Officer served on vari­ous Command and Staff appointments. His Com­mand appointments include Commanding Officer of PN Submarine and Commander of Submarines Squadron. His major Staff appointment was Dep­uty Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Evaluation) at Naval Headquarters. The Admiral is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University Islamabad. Vice Admiral Abdul Samad is presently serving as Cdr NSFC. In recog­nition of his meritorious services, the Flag Officer was awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Vice Admiral Abid Hameed was commissioned in Marine Engineering Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1988. During his illustrious service career, the Admiral held diversified Command & Staff ap­pointments. His Command appointments include Managing Director PN Dockyard and Command­er Logistics. His salient Field and Staff appoint­ments include General Manager Ship Rebuild & Construction at PN Dockyard, and Assistant Chief of Naval Staff Projects, Works and Maintenance at Naval Headquarters. The Admiral is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National De­fence University Islamabad. Presently, Vice Admi­ral Abid Hameed is appointed as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Material) at Naval Headquarters. In recognition of his illustrious career, the Admiral was awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1991. The Admiral’s distinguished service career includes wide range of Command and Staff appointments. His Command appointments include Commanding Officer of PN Destroyer, Commander West and Flag Officer Sea Training.