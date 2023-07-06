Girl abducted, gang raped

FAISALABAD - Two culprits abducted a teenager girl, gang raped her and later fled throwing her on greenbelt of the Susan Road of Faisalabad on Wednesday.

According to details, 14-year-old Alishba hailing from Delhi Gate Lahore had come to Faisalabad alongwith her mother Tehmina to meet her rela­tives. Two culprits riding a car abducted the girl from Madina Town, gang raped her and fled after throwing her on greenbelt of Susan Road as condi­tion of the girl deteriorated.

The girl was shifted to hospital where medical report proved the gang rape. One of the rapists has been identified as Qaiser Abbas. The police after registering a case into the incident started the investigation.

PO INVOLVED IN DOUBLE MURDER CASE ARRESTED

Faisalabad police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) involved in a double murder case after 14 years. A police spokesperson said the accused, Khalid Qureshi, had killed his rival and his mother to avenge an old enmity about 14 years ago and fled away.

Lundianwala police conducted a raid and arrest­ed the proclaimed offender, he added.

PHP EMPOWERED TO ISSUE TICKETS

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police have been empowered for issuing tickets on violation of traffic rules and regulations on highways.

PHP Spokesman Inspector Rizwan Bhatti said on Wednesday that earlier, the PHP teams were patrolling on main roads to ensure safety and se­curity of travelers and commuters by taking action against violators. Now powers of PHP officials have been expanded and they could take action against violation of traffic rules and regulations.

He said that the government had declared helmet prerequisite for traveling on motorcycles. There­fore, motorcyclists were appealed to use helmets, otherwise, action would be taken against them. Similarly, driving of vehicles by underage drivers was prohibited strictly. Therefore, such vehicles would be impounded besides taking action against drivers. He said that PHP Mobile Education Unit was regularly arranging road safety camps besides organising seminars and road shows to educate people about traffic rules and regulations.