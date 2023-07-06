Glowing tributes paid to Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed

Swabi - Glowing tributes were paid to Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed on the occasion of his 24th martyrdom anniversary, which was observed here on Wednesday. According to a press release from Inter- Services Public Relations (ISPR), the 24th Shahadat (martyrdom) anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, was observed on Wednesday.

Corps Commander Peshawar, Lt Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, along with the Inspector General of Frontier Corps (North) and Commander Force Command Northern Areas, laid a floral wreath at Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed’s mausoleum in his native town Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Another press release from ISPR states, “The Armed Forces of Pakistan, CJCsSC & Services Chiefs, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, paid glowing tributes to Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed. His stellar leadership and courage inspire us to defend Pakistan at all costs.” Captain Karnal Sher, a Kargil War Hero, wrote history with his blood by displaying utmost valour, commitment, and unwavering allegiance to defend the country against all odds.