Greek boat tragedy is a matter of human rights: CJP

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed all the provinces to sub­mit reports regarding measures taken to curb human smuggling and data on children out of school within a month.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Ban­dial and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case pertaining to the traf­ficking of minors.

During the course of the proceedings, the court remarked that there was a need to for­mulate and implement policies to prevent hu­man trafficking.

The Chief Justice said that the boat tragedy on Greek shores was a matter of human rights. He said that innocent and poor people were tricked into going abroad on the pre­text of better jobs. Citizens were duped by human traf­fickers and paid millions of ru­pees, he added.

He pointed out that even chil­dren and women were becom­ing victims of human smug­gling. The Chief Justice asked did the government had sta­tistics on the number of chil­dren being smuggled. The Di­rector General of the Ministry of Human Rights replied that unfortunately, accurate statis­tics were not available.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Ban­dial said that there was ambi­guity in the laws against hu­man smuggling in 2018. The primary concern was the un­availability of a specialist force for the implementation of the laws, he added.

He said that the responsibil­ity of stopping human smug­gling was also under the po­lice. He said that the Supreme Court had also asked the pro­vincial governments to play their role against human traf­ficking. The Chief Justice also recalled the Tayyaba torture case and said that the Supreme Court had also heard the Tayy­aba torture case some time ago. He said Tayyaba was now a 9th-grade student. Tayyaba was abandoned by her parents and she was now living in an SOS village, he added.

He said that the aim was not just to protect children but also to strengthen them. There was a need to educate the society, he added. He said that it was our religious duty to protect the downtrodden sections of so­ciety. The government should formulate a policy to prevent human trafficking, including women and children, he added.

Subsequently, the hearing of the case was adjourned for one month.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednes­day allowed Pakistan Interna­tional Airlines (PIA) to fill 205 vacant positions, including pilots, cabin crew, and IT spe­cialists. A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Jus­tice Ayesha A Malik conducted hearing of the PIA plea seek­ing permission for the recruit­ment of 250 skilful workers.

PIA CEO Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Amir Hayat in­formed that the national air­line’s profit for the last six months is Rs3 billion and flights are operating on prof­itable routes. He stated that in order to revitalize PIA and en­sure its financial stability, the operation of profitable flights and the commencement of new international and nation­al routes will be started.

Justice Ijaz remarked that the flight staff of other airlines is less, and questioned if the recruitment will be on a per­manent or on a contractual ba­sis. The PIA CEO responded that the recruitment will be on a one-year renewable contract basis. The Court allowing the recruitment of 205 employees directed the national carrier’s administration to make the re­cruitment process clear and transparent.

Earlier, Justice Ayesha Ma­lik questioned; “Why PIA is not able to pay its dues and why does it have to recruit more people?” Justice Ijaz said the quality of services of the PIA is not up to the mark, adding that new recruitment will bur­den the organization by more than Rs90 million. The PIA in its fresh application had stat­ed that there were a number of key positions currently lying vacant which are required to be filled in order to ensure smooth operations of the organization. It further said, “Without the in­duction of the said new em­ployees the airline will not be able to meet its operational requirements and could once again run into financial difficul­ties as a result of not being able to operate at full capacity.”