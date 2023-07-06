Half day peaceful strike observed against Holy Quran desecration in Sweden

HYDERABAD - Half day peaceful strike was observed in Hyderabad on Wednesday against the desecration of the Holy Quran outside the Masjid in Sweden. The half-day strike call from morning till 3 pm was announced by Sunni Tehreek which responded by the citizens, particularly the business community. The business activities in Hyderabad City, Latifabad and Qasimabad were shut down in the morning which later resumed afternoon. The activists of various religious and social welfare organizations also took out rallies from different parts of the city which later culminated in front of Hyderabad Press Club where the speakers strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran and termed it a conspiracy against inter-faith harmony. They also demanded lodging strong protests with the Swedish Government against this painful act that occurred in Stockholm. The Police sources informed that the strike was observed in a peaceful manner as no untoward incident was reported from any part of Hyderabad