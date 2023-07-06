IDAP expedites work to hand over two floors of civil secretariat by July end

MULTAN - The Infrastructure Development Au­thority Punjab (IDAP) has expedited the preparations to hand over the two floors of the under-constructed Civil Secretariat by July 31.

PHA has been given the task for landscaping of the civil secretariat complex at a cost of Rs54 million.

PHA has also prepared a plan for intensive tree plantation. On the oth­er hand, a demand notice has been sought from NTC for the installation of the communication network.

To review the progress on a proj­ect, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar, here on Wednesday.

Additional Secretary Muhammad Farooq Dogar, DG PHA Asif Rauf Khan, Chief Engineer IDAP Qasim Afzal, Project Manager Faisal Zaman, depu­ty secretaries Ali Butar, Abdul Saboor Thakur and others attended the meet­ing. ACS South Saqib Zafar has given the task to IDAP for shifting Civil Sec­retariat on solar energy. Addressing the meeting, he said that solar energy project was very important to save energy as well as its expenses.

He directed to review the installa­tion of solar system on the parking sheds of secretariat .The speed of fin­ishing work be accelerated, he added. On this occasion, a detailed briefing about the project was given by IDAP.