IGP orders to raise number of driving licensing centers in all districts

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has issued orders to raise the number of driving licensing centers to 120 in all districts including Lahore in order to provide the facility of driving license to as many citizens as possible. He has given a target of increasing 700 percent the issuing driving licenses in all the districts of the province includ­ing Lahore. Dr. Usman Anwar said that an awareness campaign should be con­ducted to persuade the citizens to ob­tain a driving license and all the available resources should be utilized for the pur­pose. He issued direction of strictly im­plementing wearing helmets by the mo­torcyclists to prevent accidents. He also asked for taking action against overload­ing, over speeding and other violations. Dr. Usman Anwar awarded certificates of appreciation to traffic officers and team of Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Bhak­kar, Khanewal Khushab, Layyah, Lodhran, Mandi Bahauddin, Nankana Sahib, Okara, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sialkot and Vehari for good performance. He also announced cash rewards for them. The IG Punjab ordered to issue letters of disapproval, show cause notices for poor performance of traffic officers of the most districts. Dr. Usman Anwar said that under paperless and file-free policing, driving licenses should be issued to all Pakistani citizens on national identity cards. Chief traffic of­ficers of all districts including CTO Lahore, district traffic officers participated in the meeting through video link. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar reviewed the perfor­mance of traffic officers regarding driv­ing license, outreach programs, driving training schools. During the meeting, Dr. Usman Anwar also reviewed driving test­ing centers and booths, fines and causes of accidents. The IG Punjab said that po­lice officers should also be summoned for violation of traffic rules, and strict legal action should be taken on breaking the law regardless of status and rank. Addi­tional IG Special Branch Zulfikar Hameed, Additional IGP PHP Rao Karim, DIG Traf­fic Mirza Faran Baig, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Tele Imran Ahmar, DIG Establishment -I, Dr. Inam Waheed. Khan, DIG IT Ahsan Younas, DIG PHP Athar Waheed, DIG Establishment-II, Zeeshan Asghar, AIG Admin Amara Athar and SP SPU Nida Umar Chatta and other officers were also present in the meeting.

IGP DIRECTS CPOS, DPOS TO MONITOR RELIEF ACTIVITIES IN RAIN AFFECTED AREAS

Under the direction of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab police personnel are at forefront for helping rain-affected citizens, traffic flow on the roads and other relief activities across the prov­ince. During heavy rains in different ar­eas of Punjab including the provincial capital Lahore, Punjab police officers and personnel performed their duties in the spirit of service and helped hundreds of cities stranded on the roads during relief activities. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police are in constant touch with rescue agencies regarding rescue and relief activities. He further di­rected the CPOs and DPOs to personally monitor the relief activities in the rain affected areas. He said that the details of the damages caused by rain are also be­ing obtained from the control rooms of Punjab Police. Reviewing the relief activi­ties, he said that police officers and offi­cials are helping out WASA and other de­partments in the drainage of water from roads in cities affected by heavy and con­tinuous rain, including Lahore. Similarly, affected citizens who met accidents due to massive rains are being rescued and taken to hospital. As a result, the relevant institutions are being fully supported in rescuing the affected citizens and bring­ing them to the hospital. Dr Usman An­war directed police officers to remain high alert and respond immediately in wake of any untoward situation.