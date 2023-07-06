IPP decides against making electoral alliance with any party

LAHORE - Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Wednesday formally announced its decision not to join or unite with any other political party in the upcoming general elections and field its candidates from all constituencies across the country.
In another decision, the IPP decided to adopt a strategy for the leaders of other political parties wishing to join the party and to start this process immediately. These decisions were made in a meeting held under the chair of Patron-in-Chief of IPP Jahangir Khan Tareen and party President Abdul Aleem Khan. The meeting also took up issues regarding registration of the party, final form of party manifesto and other important issues.
In the meeting, there was a detailed discussion on party organization and membership campaign across the country and various leaders were assigned responsibilities in this regard. Discussions were also held on the contacts made with various political leaders in all the four provinces for their possible joining of the party and the progress made in this regard. In the run-up to the upcoming elections, the party leadership decided not to make any electoral alliance with any political party and to contest elections on all national and provincial seats.
Talking in the meeting, Jahangir Khan Tareen said that his party would focus on solving the problems of the common man and reducing poverty and inflation. He said party manifesto would reflect the public aspirations. Abdul Aleem Khan stressed the need for political stability to steer the country out of the current economic mess. He added that efforts will be made to put the country on the right track with mutual understanding.
Senior party leaders Ishaq Khan Khakwani, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Awn Chaudhry also expressed their views while Rana Nazir, Chaudhry Ali Akhtar, Mian Khalid Mehmood and other leaders were also present. At the end of the party meeting, a cake was cut to celebrate the birthday of Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen. Abdul Aleem Khan congratulated Jahangir Tareen on his birthday and wished him success in the coming days.