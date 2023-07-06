IPP decides against making electoral alliance with any party

LAHORE - Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Wednesday formally announced its decision not to join or unite with any other political party in the upcoming general elections and field its candidates from all constituencies across the country.

In another decision, the IPP decided to adopt a strat­egy for the leaders of other political parties wishing to join the party and to start this process immediately. These decisions were made in a meeting held under the chair of Patron-in-Chief of IPP Jahangir Khan Tareen and party President Abdul Aleem Khan. The meeting also took up issues regard­ing registration of the party, final form of party manifesto and other important issues.

In the meeting, there was a detailed discussion on party organization and membership campaign across the country and vari­ous leaders were assigned responsibilities in this re­gard. Discussions were also held on the contacts made with various political lead­ers in all the four provinces for their possible joining of the party and the progress made in this regard. In the run-up to the upcoming elections, the party leader­ship decided not to make any electoral alliance with any political party and to contest elections on all na­tional and provincial seats.

Talking in the meeting, Jahangir Khan Tareen said that his party would focus on solving the problems of the common man and re­ducing poverty and infla­tion. He said party manifes­to would reflect the public aspirations. Abdul Aleem Khan stressed the need for political stability to steer the country out of the cur­rent economic mess. He added that efforts will be made to put the country on the right track with mutual understanding.

Senior party leaders Ishaq Khan Khakwani, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Awn Chaudhry also ex­pressed their views while Rana Nazir, Chaudhry Ali Akhtar, Mian Khalid Mehm­ood and other leaders were also present. At the end of the party meeting, a cake was cut to celebrate the birthday of Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen. Ab­dul Aleem Khan congratu­lated Jahangir Tareen on his birthday and wished him success in the coming days.