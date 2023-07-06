Islamabad court summons PTI chairman in Toshakhana fraud case

ISLAMABAD - A local court of Islamabad on Wednesday fixed the Toshakhana criminal case for hearing on Thurs­day and also served notice to the Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chair­man to appear in person.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Hamayun Dilawar will take up the case for hearing. The Islamabad High Court (IHC), on the plea of the PTI chairman, had set aside the ver­dict of trial court about the main­tainability of the Toshakhana case and directed it to re-decide the mat­ter within seven days after hearing the PTI leader.

The IHC in its order observed that the trial court had dismissed the PTI chief’s petition on weak grounds.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued its written order regarding the 14-day protective bail of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in a case pertaining to killing of a law­yer in Quetta. The IHC bench com­prising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurang­zeb, in its written order, stated that the court had been told that there was risk of arrest of the petitioner in reaching the court concerned.

The court accepted the protective bail of the petitioner against surety bonds of Rs 50,000, stopped the po­lice from arresting him till July 17, and directed him to approach the relevant trial court during the given time period.