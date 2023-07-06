Islamabad police chief removes 3 SHOs over poor performance

Islamabad-The Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has removed Incharges of three police stations over poor performance and ordered departmental inquiry against them, a police public relations officer said on Wednesday.

He said that the ICCPO issued these ordered during a high level meeting at Central Police Office, today. The meeting was attended by CPO Headquarters Malik Awais Ahmed, SSP Operations Malik Jameel Zafar, AIG Operations Saud Khan, zonal DPOs, SDPOs and Incharge of all police stations.

The ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan reviewed the performance of all divisions thoroughly and emphasized the significance of proactive measures to prevent crime. Those officers who exhibited poor performance were strongly reprimanded, underlining the commitment to ensuring efficiency and effectiveness within the police force.

He directed that all senior officers will monitor the investigation while all investigation process will be done under direct supervision of concerned Divisional Police Officer adding that law officer are posted with all DPOs for effective prosecution and conviction of the criminal. He said that targets have been set for all incharge police stations after the establishment of Police Bureau of Investigation.

With the objective of curbing criminal activities, ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan issued directives to all officers to employ comprehensive strategies tailored to their respective areas of jurisdiction. Additionally, he stressed the utmost importance of apprehending judicial fugitives and proclaimed offenders, urging strict action against individuals providing shelter to such elements.

He urged to boost the campaign against drug peddlers in different areas of the city, especially educational institutions, adding that a special crackdown against proclaimed and target offenders should be started immediately.

He also directed the officials to enforce regulations against vehicles lacking proper number plates, tinted glasses and using unauthorized blue lights. These measures will be implemented without any discrimination, aiming to create a safer environment for all citizens.

Moreover, ICCPO emphasized the significance of effective dolphin patrolling to deter criminal elements. Investigating officers were directed to collect compelling evidence and conduct transparent and merit-based investigations to strengthen the justice system.

Commenting on the developments, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan stated, “We are fully committed to creating a secure environment for the residents of Islamabad. Our officers are equipped with the necessary resources, and I personally oversee the operations to ensure the highest level of service. I urge all officers to fulfill their duties diligently and serve the community with utmost dedication.”