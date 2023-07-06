Jahangir Tareen’s brother allegedly commits suicide in Lahore

In a shocking incident, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) chief Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the head, officials and family members said Thursday.

Initially, police sources said Alamgir, 63, allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Lahore's Gulberg area. Later, the reports were confirmed by Jahangir.

Meanwhile, the police officials said that further details will be available when they visit the crime scene.

This is a developing story.